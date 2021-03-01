Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella Sells 31,702 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56.

Shares of CWST opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 586,457 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

