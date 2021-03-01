Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CABGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 83,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

