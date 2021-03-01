Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Raised to $150.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Cardlytics stock traded up $8.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.28. 933,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,253. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

