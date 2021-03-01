Cardano Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.76 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002756 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion and $14.76 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00293237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001863 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010670 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.