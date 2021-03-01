Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSFFF. Scotia Howard Weill restated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.37.

OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

