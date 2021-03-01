Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.70

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 14946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

