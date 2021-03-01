Capital One Financial Weighs in on QEP Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

Shares of QEP opened at $3.44 on Monday. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,517,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,517 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 812,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $13,738,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth $3,656,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

