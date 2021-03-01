Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$17.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.03. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$14.38 and a 52 week high of C$26.23.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

