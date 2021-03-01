Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.24. 1,719,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,100,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Specifically, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.