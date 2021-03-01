Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.36.

CWB stock traded down C$0.77 on Monday, reaching C$32.68. 315,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,975. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.02. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$15.70 and a one year high of C$33.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,992.74.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

