Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to $36.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBWBF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

