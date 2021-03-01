Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $390.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CP stock traded up $12.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.91. 497,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,818. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.14. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

