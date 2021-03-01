Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

CNI stock opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after buying an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,324,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

