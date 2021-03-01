Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Reduced by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,540 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 5.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $65,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 199,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

NYSE:CM opened at $92.17 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

