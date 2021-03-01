Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. ON24 has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

In other news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

