Canaccord Genuity Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $55.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.46.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.