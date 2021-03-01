Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 761 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,051,000 after buying an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,801,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,307,000 after buying an additional 484,815 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,921,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,226,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

NYSE:EQR opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

