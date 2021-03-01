Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $434,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Devon Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Devon Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Devon Energy by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $21.54 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.