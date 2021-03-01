Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of COR opened at $121.71 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.21.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

