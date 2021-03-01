Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

NYSE:PBA opened at $25.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

