Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 132,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $121.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.97. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.36 and a twelve month high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

