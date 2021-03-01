Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CTTC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. 10,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Calmare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain.

