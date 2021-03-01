Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CTTC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. 10,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Calmare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile
