California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Glu Mobile worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 9.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 191.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLUU shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

