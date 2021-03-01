California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,171 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

