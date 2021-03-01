California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercury General by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mercury General by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mercury General by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

