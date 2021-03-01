California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 408,870 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 229,093 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

