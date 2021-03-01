California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $47.01 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 195.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.