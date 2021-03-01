Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO)’s (CXB) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

CXB stock opened at C$1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$509.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.80.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

