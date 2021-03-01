Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO)’s (CXB) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

CXB stock opened at C$1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$509.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.07. Calibre Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.80.

About Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

