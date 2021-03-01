CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.83

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 10709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 165.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in CAE by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,779,000 after buying an additional 2,416,786 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in CAE by 71.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after buying an additional 1,880,295 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,377,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

