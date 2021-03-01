Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $146.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence’s Q4 performance benefitted from robust adoption of its Verification and Digital & Signoff solutions’ suite along with expanding customer base. The company is well poised to gain from higher investments on emerging trends like Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in semiconductor end-market. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. The company provided upbeat 2021 revenue guidance on strong pipeline and improving backlog despite COVID-19 related headwinds. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, increasing costs related to research & development are likely to be a drag on margins at least in the near term. Stiff competition in simulation market and significant forex volatility are other concerns.”

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $141.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.