Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $141.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

