Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

