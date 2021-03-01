Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

