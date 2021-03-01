Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,814 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

