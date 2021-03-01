Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $43.26 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

