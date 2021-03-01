Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases 453 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,071. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.