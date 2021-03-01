Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

