Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires Shares of 710,212 Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 710,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,832,000. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.83. 22,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $70.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

