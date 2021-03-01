BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BTGOF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,595. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.