BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 154 ($2.01).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.64) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.83. The company has a market cap of £12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.93).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

