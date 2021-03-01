BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.91 price objective on the stock.

ERE.UN stock opened at C$4.31 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.37.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

