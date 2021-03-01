Brokers Set Expectations for Square, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $230.03 on Monday. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

