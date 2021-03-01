Brokers Set Expectations for MSCI Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSCI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

Shares of MSCI opened at $414.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.60. MSCI has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

