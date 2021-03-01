Brokerages Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) PT at $56.92

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after buying an additional 199,981 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after buying an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

