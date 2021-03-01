Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price at $31.58

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

SMPL stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. 21,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $18,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

