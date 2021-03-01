Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $80.37

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,394,366 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,667,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.53. 1,690,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,052. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.