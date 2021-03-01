Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $92.08

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,273,582 shares of company stock worth $391,904,566 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

