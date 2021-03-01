Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $92.29

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $68.38 on Friday. nCino has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

