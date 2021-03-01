Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $76.75

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.54. 262,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,001. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $83.09.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 109.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 235.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

