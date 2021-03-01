Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $76.75

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.
MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
Malibu Boats stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.54. 262,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,001. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $83.09.
In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 109.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 235.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.