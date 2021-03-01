Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT at $14.75

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

GDDFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $8.28 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

