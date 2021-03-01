Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $46.00

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,589. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock valued at $296,218,454. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accenture plc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after buying an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,715,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after buying an additional 847,073 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

